Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 892 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Insider Activity

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

