Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123,348 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 433.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $136.03 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

