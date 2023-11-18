Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 105,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 8,313 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.11.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $369.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $376.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

