Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CARA opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.