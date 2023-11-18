Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Citi Trends worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Citi Trends

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $49,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $87,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 973,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,416,139.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $49,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,809 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.26. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.94.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

