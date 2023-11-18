Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

