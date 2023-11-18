Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.59 million, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,275,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,896,954.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,450. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

