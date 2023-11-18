Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 976,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.