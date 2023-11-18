Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4,866.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 43.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 31.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after buying an additional 1,052,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

ECVT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

In other news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

