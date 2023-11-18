Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 73,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

