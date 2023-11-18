Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 195.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of KTB stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
