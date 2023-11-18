Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,452 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $510.91 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.62 and a 12 month high of $516.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.16 and its 200-day moving average is $439.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEU

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.