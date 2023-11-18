Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,056 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $221.09 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $157.52 and a 52 week high of $234.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on WD-40

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.