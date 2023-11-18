Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,558 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.