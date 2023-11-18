Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 65,055 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

VIRT opened at $17.65 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

