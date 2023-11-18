Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,252 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

