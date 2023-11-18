Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $140.14 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

