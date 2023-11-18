Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $126.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $107.42 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

