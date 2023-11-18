Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $209.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.47 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

