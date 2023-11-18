Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

