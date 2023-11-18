Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 308,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2,359.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 581,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 558,326 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 563,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $637.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

