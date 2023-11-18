Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $154.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

