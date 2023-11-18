Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $210.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $216.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.