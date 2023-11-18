Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 312,545 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,296. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

