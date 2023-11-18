Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.11. Materion Co. has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $123.41.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

