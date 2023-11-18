Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. American International Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 146.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in DTE Energy by 63.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

