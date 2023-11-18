Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.39%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.