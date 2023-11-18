Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.73. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $166.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

