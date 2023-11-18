Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $60,640,000. Amundi grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

