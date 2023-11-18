Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,703,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 209,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 126,752 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.