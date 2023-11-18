Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,299,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 197.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,423,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

BEN stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

