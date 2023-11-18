Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3,514.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $64.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.