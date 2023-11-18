Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

