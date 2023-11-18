Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

