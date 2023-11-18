Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,722,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $489.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.46. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on argenx

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.