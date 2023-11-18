Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.