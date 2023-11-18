Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 5.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in eXp World by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 6.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $214.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

