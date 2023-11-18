Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,210 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $4,383,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

