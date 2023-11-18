Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,288 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

HR opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

