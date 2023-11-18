Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

