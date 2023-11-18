Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:BAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

