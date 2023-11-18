Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.