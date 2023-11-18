Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,483 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after buying an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after buying an additional 287,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,549,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,163,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after buying an additional 264,889 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 389.19%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

