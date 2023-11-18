Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,580 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2023 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

