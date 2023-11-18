Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 699,349 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $75.64 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

