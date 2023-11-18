Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $7.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,354,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,508.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter.

PSCI stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $87.17 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1701 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

