Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.8 %

GL stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,893 shares of company stock worth $6,639,879 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.