Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,323,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 624,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

