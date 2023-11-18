Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

