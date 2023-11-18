Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Major Shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. Sells 2,250,000 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EVA stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

