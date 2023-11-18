Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Major Shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. Sells 2,250,000 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EVA stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

